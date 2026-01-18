Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor to be milestone in Assam's development journey: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma said the two Amrit Bharat Express trains virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between the North-East and North India.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us