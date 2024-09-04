India world’s biggest plastic polluter, says new study

Using sophisticated artificial intelligence tools, researchers from the University of Leeds created a detailed global inventory of plastic waste that puts India on top of the list, accounting for one-fifth of the global burden.

China, the researchers say, has made substantial progress in adopting waste incineration and controlled landfills. India, on the other hand, reports that its dumpsites - uncontrolled land disposal - outnumber sanitary landfills by 10:1.

“Despite India's claim of having a national collection coverage of 95 per cent, there is evidence that official statistics do not include rural areas, open burning of uncollected waste or waste recycled by the informal sector. This means that India’s official waste generation rate is probably underestimated and waste collection overestimated,” the UK team reported.

“India's municipal solid waste data exclude rural areas and many towns and villages, which means waste generation is underestimated by a factor of between 4 and 7,” they added.

The researchers estimated that each year nearly 57 million tonnes of municipal solid waste is open-burned in India, of which almost six million tonnes is plastic.

“Our data for India indicate that nearly 53 per cent of the country’s plastic waste emissions come from the 255 million people whose waste is uncollected. Most of the remaining emissions are as a result of open burning on dumpsites in which fires are reported to be common,” the team reported.