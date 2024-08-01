Indian fisherman dies in collision between Sri Lankan vessel, Indian fishing boat

"A collision was reported early this morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island," the MEA said.

"Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one unfortunately lost his life and another is missing," it said.

The MEA said two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

"A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," it said.

"We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today," the MEA said.