<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://google.com/search?q=congress+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Congress+decc&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgBEAAYFhgeMgYIABBFGDkyCAgBEAAYFhgeMg0IAhAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMgoIAxAAGIAEGKIEMgoIBBAAGIAEGKIEMgYIBRBFGDwyBggGEEUYPDIGCAcQRRg80gEIMjA1NGowajeoAgiwAgHxBcGQ2zLhq1Wv8QXBkNsy4atVrw&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Congress</a> leader Pradnya Satav on Thursday tendered her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Her term was scheduled to end in 2030.</p>.<p>Satav, the wife of late Rajiv Satav, a Congressman and close confidant of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to join the BJP.</p>.<p>Satav handed over her resignation to the legislature secretariat on Thursday morning after speaking to Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, sources said.</p>.<p>Her exit in the midst of local elections is being seen as a setback to the Congress.</p>