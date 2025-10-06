<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> commissioned INS Androth, the second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), on Monday in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam </a>in Andhra Pradesh.<br><br>Seen as a symbol of a maritime ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with over 80% indigenous content, INS Androth underscores the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in constantly enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions and innovative technologies. Together, these inductions in recent months — Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth reflect the Navy’s balanced growth across the spectrum of maritime operations.<br><br>At 77m in length and displacing about 1,500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters. The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision.</p>.Indian Navy and UK Royal Navy aircraft carriers take part in Exercise Konkan 2025.<p>It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems.<br><br>Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. Its capabilities extend to maritime surveillance, search and rescue, coastal defence missions, and low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), making it a versatile platform for littoral operations.<br><br>The commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant punch to the Indian Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.</p>.Indian Navy gets anti-submarine warfare ship.<p>The ship has been named after Androth, the northernmost island of the Lakshadweep group, known for its historical and strategic importance in India’s maritime domain.<br><br>The induction of INS Androth stands as a proud milestone in India’s journey towards a modern, self-reliant Navy capable of safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests across the spectrum of conflict.</p><p><br>Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar emphasised the strategic importance of indigenously built platforms like INS Androth in strengthening India's maritime prowess and safeguarding national interests. The commissioning marks a major step towards bolstering the Navy's capability in Anti-Submarine Warfare and reaffirms India's commitment to regional peace, security, and maritime cooperation, he said.</p>