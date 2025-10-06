Indian Navy to induct indigenous 'Androth', to bolster shallow water anti-submarine defence
The ship's induction is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters, an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.
The #IndianNavy is set to commission #Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event scheduled to be held on #06Oct 2025 at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.