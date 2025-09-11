Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Navy to operationalise new info centre in Gurugram today

Named INS Aravali, the new centre would be commissioned at Gurugram by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Friday.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 17:37 IST
India NewsgurugramIndian NavyIndian Ocean Region

Follow us on :

Follow Us