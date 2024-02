Hello readers, though farmers' protest is continuing to hit the headlines, there is no dearth of political action with many more high-profile candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections likely to be announced today after Sonia Gandhi's nomination on Tuesday. Meanwhile, party hopping is continuing ahead of Lok Sabha polls with ex-PDP leader Arshid Mehmood Khan joining BJP. Tracking all the latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!