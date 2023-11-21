Indian researchers find no link between sudden death and Covid shots

New Delhi: Indian researchers found no evidence that Covid-19 vaccination was behind "unexplained sudden deaths", a medical organisation said on Tuesday, instead pointing to the disease itself, binge drinking and intense exercise as risk factors.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a study following what it called "anecdotal reports about sudden unexplained deaths among apparently healthy adults" aged 18 to 45 between October 2021 and March 2023.

"We found no evidence of a positive association of Covid-19 vaccination with unexplained sudden death among young adults," the research group said in a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.