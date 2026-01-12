<p>Looking for the best way to work off the make-up from your face before turning to bed? Get your clean-up guide in place.</p><p><strong>Oil up</strong></p><p>As the nip in the air takes over, the winter works quickly on your skin to leave it feeling dry and taut. Apply baby oil or Vitamin E oil over your face in circular motion to gently massage the skin. Then rub a damp cotton swab all over to ease out the make up from your pores.</p><p>This leaves your skin feeling supple and smooth too.</p><p><strong>Micellar magic</strong></p><p>While travelling, pack in micellar gel for easy and quick application on your face. Else make use of micellar water. The gentle face cleanser comes bereft of alcohol and fragrance, and works for all skin types.</p><p>Follow up with a toner to remove any traces of leftover grime. Remember, witch hazel as an ingredient in toners tends to make your skin dry.</p><p><strong>Gentle scrub</strong></p><p>The Japanese secret to spotless skin brings in a rice flour make-up remover. Use this as a gentle scrub along your T-zone to zap away the make-up. It takes care of eye make-up application as well.</p><p>Else, take to homemade scrubs in pounded oats, or even the fine white sugar in a sachet works in a pinch if you are on the move.</p><p><strong>Some winter tips</strong></p><ul><li><p>Bring in the eye serum and anti-ageing creams </p></li><li><p>Winter care entails a dense overnight cream</p></li><li><p>Ensure you sleep on a silk pillow case</p></li><li><p>Change the pillow case every few days to prevent zits</p></li><li><p>Wash make-up applicator brushes fortnightly. Dry thoroughly</p></li></ul>