Indian, Singaporean air forces begin 7-week long military training exercise at Kalaikunda base

<p>New Delhi: The air forces of India and Singapore on Monday began a seven weeks long military training exercise at Kalaikunda air base ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two defence ministers to carry forward the strategic cooperation between the two countries.</p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen will co-chair the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on October 22 where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance cooperation and will exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.</p><p>One of India’s close allies, Singapore backs “freedom of navigation” as per international law as the city-state is adversely impacted by Chinese muscle flexing in the South China Sea.</p>.PM Modi holds talks with his Jamaican counterpart, says India will train military of island nation.<p>“Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, and an important partner of the Indo-Pacific vision. Defence and security partnership between the two countries is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.</p><p>A day before, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) commenced the 12th edition of the joint military training exercise at Air Force Station Kalaikunda.</p><p>The RSAF participates with its largest contingent till date, consisting of aircrew and support personnel from F-16, F-15 squadrons along with G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control and C-130 aircraft.</p><p>The IAF will be deploying frontline Rafale combat jets, Mirage 2000 ITI, Su-30 MKI, indigenous LCA Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft. The drill will enhance interoperability and sharpen combat readiness of the two air forces.</p><p>Being one of the smallest countries of the world – 704 sq km comprising 60 tiny islands and one big city – Singapore does not have adequate training establishments. It is the only country to which India offers several of her military training facilities.</p><p>Singapore uses the Kalaikunda base to train the air force pilots using their own fighter planes. The practice has been in place since 2007. Incidentally, in 2017 minister Hen was the first foreign dignitary who took a sortie in Tejas LCA.</p>