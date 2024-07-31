Indian students shine at Olympiads

Mumbai: Indian contingents have had a stellar run in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology international olympiads bagging several medals and honourable mentions, in what comes as a big achievement.

The Mumbai-based Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education (HBCSE), which works under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), has announced these achievements.

The 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2024 was held from 21-29 July in Isfahan, Iran.

The 56th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2024 was held from 21-30 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 65th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024 was held from 11-22 July at Bath in the United Kingdom.

The 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) was held from 7-13 July in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

In IBO, the Indian team won one Gold and three Silver medals: Vedant Sakte (Mumbai) won Gold, while Ishan Pednekar (Ratnagiri), Shrijith Sivakumar (Chennai) and Yashashwi Kumar (Bareilly) won Silver medals.

In IMO, the Indian team won four Gold medals, one Silver medal and one Honourable Mention: Aditya Venkat Ganesh (Pune), Kanav Talwar (Greater Noida), Rushil Mathur (Mumbai) and Anando Bhaduri (Guwahati) bagged Gold medals, Arjun Gupta (Delhi) got Silver, Siddharth Chopra (Pune) - got Honourable Mention.

In IChO, the Indian contingent won one Gold medal, two Silver medals and won one Bronze medal: Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya (Jalgaon) got Gold medal, Avaneesh Bansal (Mumbai) and Harshin Posina (Hyderabad) got Silver medals, Kashyap Khandelwal (Mumbai) got Bronze medal.

In IPhO, the Indian team secured 2 Gold and 3 Silver medals: Rhythm Kedia (Raipur) and Ved Lahore (Indore) got Gold medals, Akarsh Raj Sahay (Nagpur), Bhavya Tiwari (Noida) and Jaiveer Singh (Kota) got Silver medals.