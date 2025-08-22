<p>The investigation into the stabbing of a class 10 student in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Ahmedabad </a>on Tuesday (August 19) has revealed that the murder was a result of weeks of clashes, reconciliations and silence by the authorities of Seventh Day Adventist Higher Secondary High School in Khokhra.</p><p>A week before the boy was stabbed fatally outside the school premises by his junior, the two boys along with their group of friends were allegedly seen fighting.</p><p>The teachers and principal made the students hug each other and say sorry.</p><p>Assuming it to be a minor dispute, the school did not take any action nor did it inform the students' parents who could have been brought into the episode to save the victim's life.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/days-before-murder-school-made-warring-students-hug-say-sorry/articleshow/123439848.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> in <em>Times of India</em>, a source in the school who refused to be named said, "The principal and teachers scolded the students, who were then made to hug and say sorry. It was believed that the animosity would cool, but the brokered peace was short-lived and ended in student being stabbed."</p><p>According to another <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/blood-on-campus-instead-of-ambulance-ahmedabad-school-called-for-water-tanker-to-wash-blood-allege-parents/articleshow/123418951.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> by the publication, it has also been alleged that the school authorities called in a water tanker instead of an ambulance. </p>.Class 10 student stabbed to death over scuffle with junior in Ahmedabad; mob vandalises school.<p>The police learned during questioning that the school called a water tanker to erase the victim's blood stains instead of organising medical help for the injured student.</p><p>A senior police officer said that it took 30 minutes for the injured student to reach a hospital which was gross negligence.</p><p>According to the publication, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sharad Singhal said, "A forensic team will verify the claim that someone from the school summoned a tanker to clean the crime scene. We'll take strict action if this allegation is proven."</p><p>Preliminary police investigation has also revealed a conversation between the accused and his friend on social media app Instagram.</p>.Bengaluru crime: Service centre employee stabbed during robbery attempt; dies .<p>The friend asks him if he did anything at school to which the accused answered 'yes'. The accused is asked that why did he stab someone and he counter questions his friend asking, 'Who told you?'</p><p>The friend tells him that he met an acquaintance on a road who told him about the stabbing incident.</p><p>The accused was told by his friend in the chat that the victim died, who further told him to tell the acquaintance that he (accused) killed the victim.</p><p>When his friend asked him the reason behind the attack, the accused told that the victim said, 'Who're you and what'll you do?'</p><p>When his friend replied saying, 'You can't stab someone, you could've beaten him', the accused replied saying, 'Whatever happened has happened now'.</p><p>His friend before ending the chat tells him to 'be safe, go underground for sometime and delete these chats'.</p><p>The victim succumbed to his injures on late Tuesday night during treatment. On Wednesday, hundreds of people protested outside the school premises demanding action.</p>