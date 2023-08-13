Home
india

LIVE
News Live: PM Modi urges to chnage DP of social media accounts in spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga movement

Track all news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 04:41 IST

04:4113 Aug 2023

JP Nadda arrives at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash prize of Rs 1.1 crore for ACT-winning Indian hockey team

04:4113 Aug 2023

Colourful kites hit markets ahead of Independence Day in Delhi

A kite seller, Anil Kumar Jaiswal says, "Chinese manjha is harmful to the environment and they cause threat to humans as well. This is the reason we don't wish to sell it. Association has asked us not to use it. Cotton thread should be used..."

Birds are at high risk of sustaining injuries due to Chinese manjha strings

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi flags off 'Tiranga Rally' in Delhi

Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all will work together in this direction with full of energy."

India-China to hold 19th round of corps commander talks on August 14

Palwal, Haryana: Security deployment ahead of Mahapanchayat today in Pondri village

04:2913 Aug 2023

PM Modi urges to chnage DP of social media accounts in the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga movement

"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha jail officials implemented the prisoner reformation skills programme

UGC, Ministry of Education's expert panel recommend not granting Institution of Eminence tag to Jadavpur University, Jamia Hamdard: Officials

(Published 13 August 2023, 03:18 IST)
