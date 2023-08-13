News Live: PM Modi urges to chnage DP of social media accounts in spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga movement

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash prize of Rs 1.1 crore for ACT-winning Indian hockey team
Colourful kites hit markets ahead of Independence Day in Delhi
A kite seller, Anil Kumar Jaiswal says, "Chinese manjha is harmful to the environment and they cause threat to humans as well. This is the reason we don't wish to sell it. Association has asked us not to use it. Cotton thread should be used..."
Birds are at high risk of sustaining injuries due to Chinese manjha strings
#WATCH: Birds are at high risk of sustaining injuries due to Chinese manjha strings. Visuals from a bird hospital in Delhi's Chandini Chowk area. pic.twitter.com/eYKQd6VccR
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi flags off 'Tiranga Rally' in Delhi
Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all will work together in this direction with full of energy."
India-China to hold 19th round of corps commander talks on August 14
Palwal, Haryana: Security deployment ahead of Mahapanchayat today in Pondri village
PM Modi urges to chnage DP of social media accounts in the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga movement
"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bhubaneswar: Odisha jail officials implemented the prisoner reformation skills programme
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: With an increase in the number of mental health concerns among prisoners, Odisha jail officials implemented the prisoner reformation skills programme and engaged mental health professionals.