Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's diversity a strength of its democracy, country constantly advocating for Global South: PM Modi

PM Modi said that through its diversity, India has proven that democratic institutions and democratic processes provide democracy with stability, speed, and scale.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDiversity

Follow us on :

Follow Us