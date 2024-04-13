India's policy on dealing with terrorism has changed since 2014, says Jaishankar

Asked about continuity in the country's foreign policy, Jaishankar said, "My answer is yes. There is 50 percent continuity and there is 50 percent change. That one change is on terrorism. After the Mumbai attack, there was not a single person who felt we should not have responded. But it was though at the time that the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than not attacking Pakistan." If something like Mumbai (26/11) happens now and if one does not react then how does one prevent the next attack, Jaishankar asked.