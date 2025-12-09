<p>A week since IndiGo's operational crisis led to large scale cancellation of flights, CEO Pieter Elbers in a video message on Tuesday said that the airline is "profusely apologetic" about the problems caused to the passengers and assured that operations have been "nomalised."</p><p>On Tuesday, IndiGo cancelled as many as 423 flights across the country, including 121 flights in Bengaluru and 152 in Delhi.</p><p>In the message posted on IndiGo's X handle, Elbers said, "Today I'm here to share that your airline, Indigo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happened and we're sorry for that."</p><p>"Thousands of you could not travel and we are profusely apologetic about that," he added.</p><p>The CEO said that the airline's first priority was to get all stranded and delayed customers safely to their destinations or back home. </p>.<p>On refund and baggage returns he said, "Lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds and we continue to do so on a daily basis. Rest assured that we are fully committed in getting this done."</p>.Government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule, slots will be reallocated to other carriers: Civil Aviation Minister.<p>"Most of the bags stuck at airports have already been delivered back to your homes and our teams are working very hard on delivering the remaining ones very soon. And we also continue to address all customer needs. In parallel to addressing your needs as a customer, the restoration of Indigo's network and flights was being done on a war footing."</p><p>Elbers said as of December 9, all of IndiGo operations have been normalised.</p><p>"On December 5th, we could only fly 700 flights. Thereafter, gradually yet steadily, improving to 1500 on 6th, 1650 on 7th, 1800 yesterday and today more than 1800. As of yesterday, we are back of flying to all our 138 destinations in our network and our on-time performance has also been normalized," he said. </p>