IndiGo crisis | CEO says operations normal now even as 423 flights cancelled across country

'Today I'm here to share that your airline, Indigo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happened and we're sorry for that.'
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 11:04 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 11:04 IST
India NewsAviationIndiGo Airlines

