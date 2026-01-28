Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rohit Sharma identifies Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya as key to India's chances in T20 World Cup

Rohit highlighted Arshdeep's effectiveness with the new ball and at the death.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 13:09 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketHardik PandyaT20Arshdeep Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us