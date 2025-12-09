Menu
IndiGo crisis | No airline, however large, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers: Aviation minister

Naidu said that 'strict and appropriate action will be taken' against IndiGo for the flight disruptions that have affected passengers across the country.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:43 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 09:43 IST
