<p>Civil Aviation minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-crisis-aviation-minister-naidu-vows-strict-action-to-set-an-example-flight-services-continue-to-be-affected-3823653">Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday asserted that no airline</a>, however large, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers due to their planning failures and non-compliance with regulations. </p><p>Naidu, who addressed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, also made a statement in the lower house on Tuesday and said that 'strict and appropriate action will be taken' against IndiGo for the flight disruptions that have affected passengers across the country.</p><p>Meanwhile, the DGCA on Monday said it has received IndiGo's response to the show cause notice issued over the large-scale flight cancellations and will take enforcement action.</p><p>The airline in its reply had said it is "profusely apologetic" and deeply regrets the inconvenience and hardship caused to customers following flight cancellations.</p><p>DGCA is in the process of examining the response, and enforcement action, as deemed appropriate, will be taken in due course.</p><p>Speaking about the aftermath of the chaos at airports across the country, the minister said<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-cancels-at-least-423-flights-including-121-from-bengaluru-as-crisis-enters-eighth-day-3824679"> IndiGo flight schedules are stabilising</a> and all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country.</p><p>"IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly and more than Rs 750 crore has already reached passengers," the minister said.</p><p>He said airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress.</p><p>IndiGo has also been <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/government-to-curtail-indigos-winter-flight-schedule-slots-will-be-reallocated-to-other-carriers-civil-aviation-minister-3824351">asked to cut its planned flights by 5%</a> amid the flight crisis.</p>