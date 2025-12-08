Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis | Opposition demands statement from government

Birla then asked one of the MPs to raise the issue following which Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi made the demand for a statement from the Minister.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 07:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us