Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo gets six-month extension to operate two Turkish Airlines planes

The DGCA move had come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 16:24 IST
India NewsIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us