The Tuesday Interview | Indo-Pacific witnessing high levels of superpower contestation, says Australian High Commissioner Philip Green

We are at a high point in terms of bilateral relations. Prime Minister Albanese has sent me here with a mandate to push this relationship as far and as fast as we can. There are three fundamental drivers behind bilateral relations. In terms of strategic alignment, we have a shared vision and shared concerns for the Indo-Pacific. The level of convergence of perspectives at our two-plus-two ministerial meeting (on November 20) was high. There will be more interaction at the diplomatic and military levels. The second is the economic component. We have operationalized the first phase of our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which is easing business ties. The third driver is what we call the human bridge--nearly a million people of Indian origin in Australia who are making an outsized contribution to our nation and are more involved in civil society than other community groups. We see this as a force multiplier in driving our economic ties.