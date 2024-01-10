Industrialists heap praise on Narendra Modi, Ambani calls him 'most successful PM' ever

He said that "Reliance has invested over Rs. 12 lakh crore in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone." He added that he will "help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030. For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar."

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, in his key note speech praised Modi's "international leadership". He said that "PM has taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualized, and your leadership at the G20 platform set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order."

He added, "Since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185 per cent, and per capita income by a stunning 165 per cent. This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges."

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Limited said in his speech that "steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over such a long time clearly demonstrates visionary leadership and the mindset of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”

Nikhil Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, remarked that "the last 10 years have been incredible" for country’s startup ecosystem and the rise of small entrepreneurs and ecommerce. Crediting PM Modi for facilitating a stable ecosystem for startups to thrive, he said that "it was not the case 10 years ago."