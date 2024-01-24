Infographic | How much did the government spend on defence in the last 10 years

India's private sector will benefit significantly from India's defence production plans. The government envisions defence production to cross Rs1.5 lakh crore in FY24, and exports to surpass Rs 20,000 crore. The future focus of the Narendra Modi government is to encourage the development and production of emerging technologies, said Giridhar Aramane, India's Defence Secretary, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The Defence Secretary told the television channel that the capital outlay for acquisitions and modernisation could increase by 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the upcoming budget. The government had cleared acquisition proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2023.

Aramane also said that there would be no shortfall in government spending on acquisitions or research and development (R&D), and the Finance Ministry is ready to support all the needs of the Defence Ministry, depending on the pace of manufacturing.

In the interview he said, "To strengthen defence with the cheapest possible solutions, we need the private sector and new age companies to work on drones, UAVs, electronic warfare, improve air defence, and ground mobility."

The secretary confirmed that the Indian Air Force is set to receive the first Tejas Mk1A fighter jet by February this year. The government is also actively promoting the jet with friendly countries for exports.

Aramane said both GE and HAL will soon sign a manufacturing agreement, and the deal is very much on track. He also added that the government does not see any hurdles in the delivery of the S400 air defence system from Russia.