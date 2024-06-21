International Day of Yoga 2024: Political leaders perform yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mathura.
Credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD
Union Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva perform yoga at Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performs yoga in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs yoga at the Raj Bhavan premises on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Lucknow.
Credit: X/@myogiadityanath
Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga, in Lucknow.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs yoga at the Pusa campus on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@ChouhanShivraj
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performs yoga at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performs yoga at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Dehradun.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others perform yoga at Lodhi Garden on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Published 21 June 2024, 07:02 IST