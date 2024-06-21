Home
International Day of Yoga 2024: Political leaders perform yoga

Here's how politicians observed International Yoga Day 2024. Take a look...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 07:02 IST
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 07:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mathura.

Credit: X/@SpokespersonMoD

Union Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva perform yoga at Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performs yoga in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs yoga at the Raj Bhavan premises on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Lucknow.

Credit: X/@myogiadityanath

Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs yoga at the Pusa campus on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@ChouhanShivraj

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performs yoga at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@mlkhattar

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav performs yoga at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Dehradun.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others perform yoga at Lodhi Garden on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

CCredit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Published 21 June 2024, 07:02 IST
