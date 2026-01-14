<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone on Wednesday, even as India advised its nationals to leave the Persian Gulf nation, where a crackdown on protesters agitating over the ailing economy and against the theocratic regime led by ‘Supreme Leader’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led to the deaths of hundreds. </p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-protests-live-updates-united-states-donald-trump-protestors-killed-during-the-protest-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-tehran-washington-us-military-action-against-tehran-tariff-3860290">Track LIVE updates of Iran unrest here</a></strong></em></p> <p>“Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran,” Jaishankar posted on X, tagging Araghchi.</p>.<p>With protests spreading across Iran and President Donald Trump hinting that the US was weighing military options, New Delhi on Wednesday issued a new advisory for its citizens on the West Asian Islamic Republic.</p> <p>“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Embassy of India in Tehran stated in the advisory.</p> <p>New Delhi also asked all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin living in Iran to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the embassy and monitor local media for any developments.</p>.Iran unrest | MEA issues advisory to Indians to leave country, stay in touch with embassy as protests rage on.<p>“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the embassy stated in its advisory.</p> <p>All Indian nationals, who are in Iran and who have not registered with the embassy have been advised to do so on. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so, New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Tehran stated. </p>