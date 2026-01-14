Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US pauses visa processing for individuals from 75 countries, including Pakistan

"The Trump Administration will always put America First," the State Department added.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 18:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 18:10 IST
World newsUSPakistanNepalVisaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us