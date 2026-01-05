Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IRCTC 'scam' case: Delhi High Court refuses to stay trial against Lalu Yadav, asks CBI to file reply

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said it cannot pass an order on the stay application without hearing or going through the reply of the probe agency.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 08:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtLalu Prasad YadavIRCTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us