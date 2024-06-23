Is being Dalit reason behind ignoring 7-term Karnataka MP for Pro-tem Speaker post? Congress takes dig at BJP

New Delhi: Finding fault with the argument not to select eight-term MP Kodikkunnil Suresh as Pro-tem Speaker, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday asked whether being Dalit was the reason behind ignoring seven-term Karnataka MP Ramesh Jigajinagi for the post and chosing Bhartruhari Mahtab for the post.

The choice of Pro-tem Speaker has become a matter of confrontation between the government and the Opposition with the former claiming that they chose Mahtab as he had consecutive seven terms while Suresh had eight terms but not consecutive.