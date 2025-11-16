Menu
ISRO to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman V Narayanan

The ISRO chief said the government has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, designed as a lunar sample-return mission and it will be India's most complex lunar endeavour yet.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 05:20 IST
