It's a 'sovereign decision': MEA on denying entry to Indian-origin writer

New Delhi: Days after UK-based Indian-origin author Nitasha Kaul was not allowed to enter Bengaluru, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said entry of foreign nationals into the country is a "sovereign decision".

Kaul was invited to participate in an event organised by the Karnataka government. However, she was sent back from Bengaluru airport to London last week.

"This particular UK national came to India on February 22. As you know, entry of foreign nationals into our country is a sovereign decision," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.