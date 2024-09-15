'Same anti-reservation mindset': Jagdeep Dhankhar lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

"The mentality that denied Bharat Ratna to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and was the cause for non-implementation of recommendations of Mandal Commission for nearly 10 years, that same pattern of prejudice against reservation has been handed over and a person holding constitutional position, who is making serialised periodic ‘anti-India rant’ on foreign soil is talking about ending reservations."

Indira, Rajiv stalled Mandal Commission: VP

Hitting out at the Congress, Dhankhar said: “Why Bharat Ratna was not awarded to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (earlier)? He was awarded on March 31, 1990. Babasaheb was very well-known as the architect of the Constitution of India. Another significant issue is related to the Mandal Commission report. After this report was presented, for the following 10 years, and during that decade when the country had two (Congress) Prime Ministers—Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi—not a single move was made regarding this report.”

Nehru was anti-reservation: VP

Attacking Nehru, Dhankhar said, “Let me quote a certain reflection about this mindset. What did Pandit Nehru said? According to him and sadly and unfortunately, and, I quote - ‘I do not like reservations in any form. Especially, reservations in jobs. I am against any step that promotes inefficiency and takes us towards mediocrity.”

Dhankhar said: “Let me assure you, reservation is the conscience of the Constitution, reservation is in our Constitution with positivity, with great meaning to bring about social equality and to cut inequities. Reservation is affirmative action, it is not negative."

Referring to Emergency, VP hits out at Indira Gandhi

Describing Emergency as the "darkest period" in the history of post- Independent India, he urged the youth not to forget it. “Never forget this particular day (Emergency); always remember it. It is a black day, a stain on our history. June 25, 1975, is the darkest chapter of our journey post-Independence, the darkest period of our democracy. On that day, Indira Gandhi unleashed a storm against the citizens and their rights. For 21 months, this country endured severe oppression. Thousands of people were imprisoned, and the rule of law was completely disregarded. What happened then defines dictatorship. The dream of Dr Ambedkar was shattered within those 21 months. It was a vengeful dictatorship, and a saga of terror was unleashed. I want young boys, girls, and students to learn about that period and never forget it. This knowledge will give you the strength to protect the Constitution.”

Dhankhar said that keeping this in mind, in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Constitution Day would be celebrated every year on November 26.

“We celebrate Constitution Day to remind ourselves how our Constitution was created, how it establishes our rights, how it empowers us, and how it creates a system where a person from an ordinary background can become prime minister, a farmer’s son can become vice president, and a tribal woman of great calibre and elegance, who has seen all the shortcomings and ground realities, can become president,” he said.

The Vice President said June 25 is observed as 'Constitution Murder Day'.

“It is very important to remember, especially if you have not witnessed that period, to have knowledge of history about what happened during those 21 months, how suddenly things changed, and how, solely to save her own position, everything was done beyond the limits. Ignoring the constitutional processes, crushing the spirit of the Constitution, and attacking its essence, the Emergency was declared in the dead of night. It was a chilling experience. It reminds us of the dictatorial mindset of then Indira Gandhi, who strangled the soul of democracy by imposing the Emergency. It is also a day to pay homage to every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency—a dark phase unleashed by Congress in Indian history, the darkest phase ever,” he added.