Jairam Ramesh writes to CEC, seeks time for I.N.D.I.A bloc to put forward view on VVPATS

"On August 23, 2023 ECI issued a clarification to our counsel on the memorandum. This clarification was generic in nature and (i) directed us to refer to the standard FAQs on EVMs available on ECI website; (ii) explained the legal backing for EVMs through Section 61A of the Representation of Peoples' Act, 1951; (iii) summarised judgments of High Courts and the Supreme Court on issue of EVMs; (iv) provided a chart of assembly and parliamentary election results since 2004 to show that the political party winning the maximum number of seats changed several times," Ramesh said. However, there was no meeting or hearing provided to I.N.D.I.A parties' delegation despite repeated requests, he said.