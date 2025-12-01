First day first show. Well done to @JKNC_ Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Ch Mohd Ramzan for using the first available opportunity to remind the union government of its promise about restoration of statehood to J&K. https://t.co/oWKA6P7DRx
“Honoured to take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member today. Grateful to the MLAs and party leadership for their unwavering trust. This mandate is not a privilege but a profound responsibility —and I remain resolute in serving my people with integrity and unwavering commitment.”@JKNC_pic.twitter.com/bhv7jcYnuR