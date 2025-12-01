Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jammu and Kashmir govt has limited powers: NC's Chowdry Ramzan in maiden Rajya Sabha speech

During his speech, amid interruptions from some members, Ramzan said people had given two-thirds majority to the NC, paving the way for a popular government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 12:12 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsParliamentRajya SabhaNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us