Homeindiajammu and kashmir

8 labourers injured in explosion in J&K's Anantnag, police rules out terror angle

The blast occurred in a 'load carrier' vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil, police said.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 08:19 IST

Eight people were injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

However, police ruled out any terror angle, saying the blast occurred in a 'load carrier' vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil.

"An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Eight labourers sustained burn injuries and they are being treated at a hospital, police said.

"All stable. No terrorist angle observed. Investigation started," police said in the post.

(Published 27 September 2023, 08:19 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmirblast

