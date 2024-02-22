After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu on February 24

Srinagar: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur on February 24, his second visit to the region in less than two months.

The Defence Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of Command Hospital in Northern Command followed by his address to the Army officers and jawans. With a reputation for providing exemplary healthcare services to army personnel, the new facility is expected to further enhance treatment capabilities.

Sources said Rajnath will engage in discussions regarding the prevailing security situation along the borders and hinterland with senior army commanders during the day-long visit.