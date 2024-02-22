After PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu on February 24

Srinagar: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur on February 24, his second visit to the region in less than two months.
The Defence Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of Command Hospital in Northern Command followed by his address to the Army officers and jawans. With a reputation for providing exemplary healthcare services to army personnel, the new facility is expected to further enhance treatment capabilities.
Sources said Rajnath will engage in discussions regarding the prevailing security situation along the borders and hinterland with senior army commanders during the day-long visit.
“Singh will delve into intricate intelligence reports to dissect the region’s security landscape. Discussions on protecting civilian lives while thwarting the machinations of terrorists and their handlers across the border will also be on the agenda of the meeting,” they added.
This will be the second visit of the Defence Minister to the Jammu region in less than two months and third in nearly five months.
He visited the border district of Rajouri on December 27 nearly a week after the terror strike at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district in which five Army soldiers were killed followed by mysterious killing of three civilians in army custody. He had also attended North Tech Symposium in Jammu on September 11 last year.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari are also expected to visit the Union Territory in April-May during Lok Sabha polls.
(Published 22 February 2024, 09:51 IST)