Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, search operations under way

Jammu: Army troops opened fire after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.

Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1:30 am, the officials said.

The area was illuminated with flares and put under surveillance through drones with reinforcements mobilised to lay a tight cordon. A search operation was launched at first light, they said.