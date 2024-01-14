Army's Northern Command chief reviews security, counter-infiltration grid along LoC in Kashmir

Earlier, the Northern Army Commander visited the forward areas of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district and reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC).

"In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the Counter Infiltration Grid, #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC #VajrDivision visited forward Battalions in #Machhal Sector," the Northern Command said on 'X'.

The Army said the commander interacted with the troops and personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force and the Border Roads Organisation.