<p>Jammu: Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following suspicious movement, officials said.</p><p>The search operation was launched after locals reported a suspicious-looking individual with a weapon in the Katli area, they said.</p><p>A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), police and CRPF also launched a search-and-combing operation in forest areas of Sidhra on the outskirts of the city, they said.</p>.J&K: Counter terrorism ops targeting terror funding to be continued, says Amit Shah.<p>The Indian Army and police also carried out a joint checking campaign in the Meera Sahib border area of Jammu, they said.</p><p>“The operation continued throughout the night, with security personnel checking every vehicle passing through the area. The campaign comes amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Jammu division, with overall security stepped up,” they said.</p><p>The measures are part of overall security preparedness to ensure peaceful Republic Day functions.</p>