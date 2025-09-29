Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Centre failed to honour its own commitments on statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: CM Omar Abdullah

The 55-year-old also criticised the sudden shift in the stance towards Ladakhi leaders, especially climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 07:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 07:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us