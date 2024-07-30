Centre neglected J&K in recently announced Budget: National Conference

"Leave aside the bogus development narrative created by the BJP leadership in Jammu and Kashmir. The proxy government has even failed to provide the very basic amenities, including water and electricity to people of the Union Territory," National Conference additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra told reporters on sidelines of a public rally in Samba.

He questioned the government on "acute shortage of power and water supply, lack of medical facilities and shortage of manpower" in several government departments.