Centre scraps auction of 3 critical mineral blocks, including J&K lithium mine

The three blocks are Salal-Haimna Lithium, Titanium and Bauxite (Aluminous Laterite) Block in Jammu and Kashmir, Muskaniya-Gareriatola-Barwari Potash block in Jharkhand and Kurunjakulam Graphite block in Tamil Nadu. The auction was annulled as the 'required number of bids as per the mineral auction rules have not been received', as per a notice by the Mines Ministry.