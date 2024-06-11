Congress holds prayer meeting for Reasi terror attack victims in UP

Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi on Sunday.

"One thing is clear from the terror attack incident that now along with Kashmir, Jammu region is also not safe. The Central government has completely failed in establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and preventing terrorist attacks," Rai said.