Democracy being murdered in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Alleging that democracy was being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that “Election Commission should hang its head in shame” as the call on elections is being taken by the Supreme Court.
“The Election Commission should apologize to the people (of J&K) because the call on elections should have been taken by the commission, but it is being taken by the Supreme Court of India,” he said while referring to the SC's directions to the Centre to hold elections in J&K,” he said in a presser at the NC headquarters, here.
In December last year, the SC passed the directions to hold Assembly elections in J&K by September 30, 2024, while upholding the Central government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state.
“We say that India is a mother of democracy but it is unfortunate that we are doing its murder in Jammu and Kashmir,” the former CM alleged.
J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign.
The five-year term of panchayat and municipal bodies also ended in J&K on January 9 and the Election Commission is preparing for the review of voter lists, reservation and delimitation of OBC category.
“New delimitation should have been done six months ago on panchayats and local bodies before their term ended,” Omar said.
Responding to a query about the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said that there have been no discussions yet on fielding candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “No discussions took place yet. The party leadership will sit and deliberate upon to field the best candidate for Parliamentary elections from J&K,” he added.
He refused to comment on the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue.
“I will not comment on the Ram Mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue,” the NC leader said.
Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, he said, "I am sure I will not be invited."