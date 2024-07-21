Home
Drone found abandoned near International Border in Jammu

The drone was recovered by a joint party of police and the BSF at the Kaloyan village in the Suchetgarh area of the R S Pura sector, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 16:24 IST

Jammu: A small drone with four wings was found lying in a field near the International Border (IB) here on Sunday, officials said, as police started its investigation to identify its owner.

The drone was recovered by a joint party of police and the BSF at the Kaloyan village in the Suchetgarh area of the R S Pura sector, the officials said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, they said the drone is not believed to have come from across the border but was flown by someone on the Indian side before losing its control.

Published 21 July 2024, 16:24 IST
