Famous Shiva temple in J&K's Gulmarg gutted in fire

An official stated that Police and locals helped douse the flames, but the temple could not be saved. The official also mentioned that the cause is still left to be determined, however, Purshotam Sharma, the temple priest said that the fire was caused due to a short circuit from an electric fault and high winds added on to it. The temple priest also dismissed the rumours of arson, the publication added.

The temple dedicated to lord Shiva and goddess Parvati following the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits amid separatist militancy was maintained by a local from Dandahmuh in Baramulla district, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, for about 23 years.

The publication further mentioned that Sheikh, who locals very fondly called him "Panditji", served on a monthly salary from Dharmarth Trust, initially as a chowkidar. He learnt the temple rituals and performed puja and aarti in the morning as well as evening in case a regular priest was absent.

Purshotam Sharma has been the appointed temple priest since Nov 2023, after Sheikh retired in the year 2021.

The temple was popular among tourists as it has featured in several Bollywood movies, including in the hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from Aap Ki Kasam', and was also a popular tourist attraction.

