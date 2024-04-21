From surge to silence: No militant killed in Srinagar in 16 months

Srinagar: After seeing a sudden surge in terror activities post 2019, the graph of the militancy has come down abruptly with no militant killed in Srinagar district in the last 16 months.
At least 69 militants were killed in Srinagar from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2022 while more than 200 were arrested, official figures reveal. Four militants were killed in Srinagar in 2019 followed by 22 in 2020. In 2021, at least 24 militants were killed followed by 19 in 2022.
However, in 2023 and in the first four month of 2024, no militant has been killed in the district. Although some cop and civilian killings were reported in Srinagar in 2023-24, militants more or less are on a run, a police officer told DH.
He said only two local terrorists—Momin Gulzar Mir of old city Srinagar and Basit Dar from Kulgam in south Kashmir—are active in Srinagar at the moment. “Besides, there are some hybrid terrorists. But due to relentless operations by the police and security forces, they are on the run,” the officer revealed.
Police believe that Mir and Dar were involved in the killing of a police inspector—Masroor Ahmad Wani—who was shot dead near Eidgah in the old city last October.
Srinagar was by-and-large militancy-free from 2014 till the start of 2019, but emerged as a hotspot of terror activities in Kashmir in the following three years. After the hot pursuit of security agencies for militants in south Kashmir last decade, the latter were trying to establish bases in Srinagar and on its outskirts.
However, sources said, behind the scenes, intelligence agencies worked tirelessly to dismantle militant networks and prevent the resurgence of violence in Srinagar. “Their efforts, coupled with effective intelligence-sharing mechanisms, helped to neutralize threats before they could manifest into bloodshed,” they added.
The city, once synonymous with turmoil and strife, now stands as a shining example of resilience and reconciliation. Tourists flock to witness the beauty of its landscapes, not out of morbid curiosity but genuine appreciation.
