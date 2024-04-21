From surge to silence: No militant killed in Srinagar in 16 months

Srinagar: After seeing a sudden surge in terror activities post 2019, the graph of the militancy has come down abruptly with no militant killed in Srinagar district in the last 16 months.

At least 69 militants were killed in Srinagar from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2022 while more than 200 were arrested, official figures reveal. Four militants were killed in Srinagar in 2019 followed by 22 in 2020. In 2021, at least 24 militants were killed followed by 19 in 2022.

However, in 2023 and in the first four month of 2024, no militant has been killed in the district. Although some cop and civilian killings were reported in Srinagar in 2023-24, militants more or less are on a run, a police officer told DH.