Indian Army opens fire on Pakistan drones along LoC in Rajouri

This incident marks the second occasion in three days that the Indian Army has fired upon Pakistani drones in the Rajouri district.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 19:51 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 19:51 IST
