Intense cold grips Srinagar at -4.6 degress Celcius as Chilla-i-Kalan intensifies in Kashmir

Srinagar: Night temperatures dropped at most places in Kashmir as the cold-wave conditions intensified again after a day's respite, officials said here on Thursday.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, dropping from the previous night's minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees while in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir it was minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.