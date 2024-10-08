Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera; Cong's Tara Chand trailing in Chhamb

Former J&K Congress Chief Vikar Rasool Wani is also trailing from Banihal.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 07:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 07:12 IST
India NewsBJPCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsRavinder RainaJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us